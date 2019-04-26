Services
Hernando Funeral Home, Inc.
2285 Highway 51 South
Hernando, MS 38632
(662) 429-5260
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicole O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicole "Nikki" O'Brien

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nicole "Nikki" O'Brien Obituary
Nicole "Nikki" O'Brien

Hernando, MS

Nicole "Nikki" O'Brien, 47, passed away April 19, 2019. She was a member of Graceview Presbyterian Church in Southaven. Nikki is survived by her son, Nolan Foster O'Brien of Germantown and parents, Jay and Delia Jones of Hernando. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Catheryn Wade, Arrillian and Laura H. Jones, Richard Kennedy and step grandfather, Charles R. Wade. Service were 2 pm Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Hernando Funeral Home with the family receiving friends starting at 1 pm. Interment will follow at Hernando Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Gilda's Club of Memphis at

www.gildasclubmemphis.org.

Hernando Funeral Home

662 429-5260

www.HernandoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now