Nicole "Nikki" O'Brien
Hernando, MS
Nicole "Nikki" O'Brien, 47, passed away April 19, 2019. She was a member of Graceview Presbyterian Church in Southaven. Nikki is survived by her son, Nolan Foster O'Brien of Germantown and parents, Jay and Delia Jones of Hernando. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Catheryn Wade, Arrillian and Laura H. Jones, Richard Kennedy and step grandfather, Charles R. Wade. Service were 2 pm Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Hernando Funeral Home with the family receiving friends starting at 1 pm. Interment will follow at Hernando Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Gilda's Club of Memphis at
www.gildasclubmemphis.org.
Hernando Funeral Home
662 429-5260
www.HernandoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 26, 2019