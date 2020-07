Or Copy this URL to Share

Nikki Anderson 48. Sunrise July 10, 1972 Sunset July 17, 2020 She leaves two beautiful daughters Paulette & Charoyn Anderson, her father Theo Anderson Sr. and two brothers Theo Anderson & Kenny Anderson. Memorial Services Saturday August 1.2020 @ 10 a.m 4953 Malone Rd E.H Ford Funeral Home.









