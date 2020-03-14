|
|
Nina Hudson Isaminger
This earthly world is a little less bright since on March 5th, a beautiful soul departed it to join her heavenly Father. Nina died on March 5, 2020 in Birmingham, Alabama where she had lived since 1956. She is survived by her son , Terry Isaminger (wife Karen) of Birmingham and her daughter Cindy Carrigan (husband Pat) of Dauphin Isle, AL. She also leaves five grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren,six nephews and two nieces. Her Memphis survivors include her sister Mary Lee Gilliland (Charles), brother in law Jack Luther, and niece Judy Luther. Nina was predeceased by her parents , H.L. and Mary Hudson, her sister, Elizabeth (Mickey) Luther and her great granddaughter,Presleigh Cooper Isaminger.
Nina was born on January 19, 1937 in Memphis where she grew up. She had a very warm, happy family life growing up and was very active in her church. Nina graduated from Messick High School and when she moved to Birmingham, received an associate degree from Samford University. After moving to Alabama, Nina was a housewife, providing a loving home for Terry and Cindy. Until retirement she was employed by the Alabama Baptist Children's Home in the office of pastoral counseling.
Nina was an active member of Hunter Street Baptist Church and loved being a part of The Joyful Singers, going on all their mission trips, spreading the word of Christ through music.She was an active member of the Hoover Senior Citizen organization and loved to ballroom dance. She most of all loved family gatherings and the trips she took with Cindy. Services were held at Hunter Street Church March 10, 2020 with interment in Southern Heritage Cemetery in Birmingham. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to the Presleigh Cooper Isaminger Scholarship Fund at Hoover High School or the Joyful Singers at Hunter Street.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020