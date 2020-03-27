|
Nina M. Crutcher
Collierville - Nina M. Crutcher, born April 24, 1923 in Collierville Tennessee, peacefully passed away after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, James Woodrow Crutcher. She is survived by her son, Jerry Crutcher (Karen West) of West Palm Beach, Florida, and three grandchildren: Jamie Young of Russellville, Arkansas, Sarah Young of London, England, and Dana Passage, of Burlington, Vermont. She served God faithfully in many capacities as a member of the Longstreet United Methodist Church for over 67 years. She was a full time housewife but, over the years found time enjoying her passions of fishing, frequent trips to Florida, keeping in touch with family, watching golf on TV, working jig saw puzzles, and caring for many feral cats. A private family graveside service will be Monday, March 30, with a public church memorial service at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Memphis Humane Society to spay or neuter a feral cat.
High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium
901-454-5795
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020