Services
High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium
3788 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 454-5795
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Crutcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina M. Crutcher


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nina M. Crutcher Obituary
Nina M. Crutcher

Collierville - Nina M. Crutcher, born April 24, 1923 in Collierville Tennessee, peacefully passed away after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, James Woodrow Crutcher. She is survived by her son, Jerry Crutcher (Karen West) of West Palm Beach, Florida, and three grandchildren: Jamie Young of Russellville, Arkansas, Sarah Young of London, England, and Dana Passage, of Burlington, Vermont. She served God faithfully in many capacities as a member of the Longstreet United Methodist Church for over 67 years. She was a full time housewife but, over the years found time enjoying her passions of fishing, frequent trips to Florida, keeping in touch with family, watching golf on TV, working jig saw puzzles, and caring for many feral cats. A private family graveside service will be Monday, March 30, with a public church memorial service at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Memphis Humane Society to spay or neuter a feral cat.

High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium

901-454-5795
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -