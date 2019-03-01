|
Nina Milam Hamilton
Cordova, TN
Mrs. Nina Milam Hamilton, age 92, died at home in her sleep on February 26, 2019 after a courageous struggle with ALS. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy Bryan Hamilton, long-time journalist for The Memphis Press Scimitar, and two of her sisters, Mrs. Lois Hall and Mrs. Shirley Lamb. She leaves her loving daughter, Phyllis Hamilton Eder, a granddaughter, Dr. Katherine Eder McDonell, a grandson, Bryan Hamilton Eder, a great-granddaughter, Ailsa McDonell, son-in-law Rodney "Butch" Eder, sisters Marion Diehl, An'l Isom, and Mollie Phelps, brother-in-law Jimmy Lamb, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. All who came to know Nina were uplifted by her kindness, her sweetness, and her wisdom. She will be missed every minute of every day.
Mrs. Hamilton donated her body to Genesis in the interests of furthering medical research. The family requests that donations go to ALS research or a in lieu of flowers. A memorial will be scheduled in the near future.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 1, 2019