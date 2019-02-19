Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery.
Norma G. Williams Obituary
Norma G. Williams

Memphis, TN

Norma G. Williams, 78, passed away February 16, 2019. She was born September 5, 1940 to Alice Sennett Meyer and Emanuel Solomon Meyer.

She retired from Peterbilt of Memphis and formerly worked at WHBQ.

She is survived by her beloved Walter A. Hardin; children, Douglas E. Clowney (Jackie) and Robynne Orlando (Andre); and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Solomon Meyer.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, February 19 and funeral services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 20 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family requests memorials be sent to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 19, 2019
