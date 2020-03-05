|
Norma Jane Cochran Kisling Stinson
Mrs. Norma Jane Cochran Kisling Stinson died peacefully at home on March 4, 2020 in Memphis TN at the age of 85. She is survived by her son, Michael P. Kisling, of Memphis TN and daughter, Pam Harrison, of Bartlett TN. She is preceded in death by husband, Roy Edgar Stinson of Paris TN; and brothers Robert Allen Cochran, William Thomas Cochran, James Charles Cochran She was born on October 26, 1934 in Memphis TN. She was a member of Point Pleasant Baptist Church, Buchanan TN. A celebration of Norma's life is scheduled for Saturday March 7th at 2:00 pm at Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home, Covington TN with Committal Service to follow at Indian Creek Cemetery. Any memorials may be sent to the charity of your choosing.
