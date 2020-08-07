Norma Jean JenkinsNeabit, MS - On August 6, 2020 Norma "Jean" Jenkins, 84, crossed over to join her parents, Frank and Ola McKinnon as well as her sister, Hortense DeHart and two brothers, Vivian and McClain McKinnon. Also waiting for her is her son Steven Jenkins. Jean is survived by her husband of 64 years, James "Bo" Jenkins, their two sons, Larry and Randall Jenkins and daughter-in law, Vicki Jenkins along with her brother J.T. McKinnon and sister Nina Bain. Jean has five grandchild; Kyle Jenkins, Bryan Jenkins, Carlie Kazal, Zachary Jenkins and Emma Jenkins as well as five great grandchildren ranging in ages for 3-11 years of age.Norma "Jean" Jenkins was born on May 28, 1936 in Kosciusko, Mississippi. Jean married Bo Jenkins on November 5, 1955 and traveled the world as a military family living in Japan, Italy and later stateside in Missouri, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and Mississippi. Jean later worked as an Administrative Assistant with the University of Missouri for over 20 years specializing in health and spiritual programs. She is also a faithful member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Jean was a devoted wife and mother who made her family feel loved and cherished no matter where they lived. She also had an uncanny ability to make everyone feel as if they had known her their entire lives along with her warm loving sense of humor. Jean will be dearly missed.Visitation for Jean Jenkins will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 12:30pm - 2:00pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Highway 305 North, Olive Branch, MS 38654. Brother Mike Weeks, Pastor of Pleasant Hills Baptist Church will deliver the eulogy and services following the visitation at 2:00pm also at Brantley Funeral Home.