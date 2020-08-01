1/1
Norma Joan D. Rucker Freund
Memphis - Norma Joan Dougherty Rucker Freund, 93, passed away of natural causes on July 30, 2020 at the Methodist Hospice Residence. Jodie was born on October 27, 1926, in Kansas City, she was the only child of Frank and Irene Dougherty and grew up in Lamar, Colorado. She graduated from Colorado Women's College with an Associate Degree in Music majoring in voice. She married David L. Rucker (deceased), also from Lamar, and is survived by their three children: Patti Bradford (David) of Collierville, Pam Koban (Mike) of Nashville, and Dr. Tom Rucker of Germantown. She had five grandchildren: David Bradford Jr. (Ashley), Jason Bradford (Diana), Katie Koban Braddy (William), Betsey Koban Michalopoulos (Dennis), and Michael Koban III (Dawn); and seven - soon to be nine - great grandchildren. At 80 she married Dr. Peter Freund (deceased) and is also survived by a step daughter, Vickie Rehill of Chicago. Jodie moved to Memphis in 1957 and was a member of Whitehaven Presbyterian Church, where she directed the Children's Choir, and later Second Presbyterian Church. Jodie worked for Memphis Bank and Trust and later retired from First Tennessee Bank after twenty years of service. She was very active in music circles throughout her life. She was a member of the Etude Music Club, Camerata Club, and a past president of the Beethoven Club. In her 70's she served as state president of the Tennessee Federation of Musicians and continued to be active into her 80's. While Jodie played the piano, violin, and clarinet, she was most noted for her beautiful lyric soprano voice. Classically trained, she sang with the Memphis Symphony Chorus and served as a guest soloist in many Memphis churches. Upon her passing, her grandson, David, texted, "Now heaven has an angel who can really sing!" A family service will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Donations may be made to Beethoven Club, 263 S. McLean Blvd. Memphis TN 38104 or one's preferred charity.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
