Norma Lenzi Parham
1919 - 2020
Norma Lenzi Parham

Norma Lenzi Parham died peacefully in her sleep September 4, 2020. She was born May 10, 1919 in Memphis, TN to Sebastian and Rosa Lenzi. She was a lifelong Memphian and graduate of Sacred Heart High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband William S. Parham, her brothers John, Paul, Joseph, Rev. Angelo Lenzi, and her twin sister Nora Liberto. She is survived by her three children, Rev. William Parham of Memphis, Rosemary Baranski (Jeff) of Germantown, Paul Parham (Ivy) of Hendersonville, TN, her grandsons Justin & William Baranski of Memphis, and granddaughter Jennifer Moss (Justin) of Murfreesboro, TN.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, September 9, 11am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation before Mass begins at 9:30, and Rosary at 10:30.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Holy Rosary Catholic Church, The Kelly Kyle Memorial Scholarship Fund at Holy Rosary, or Christian Brothers High School.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
SEP
9
Rosary
10:30 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
