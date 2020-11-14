Norma P. Hodges



Memphis - NORMA P. HODGES passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020. She was born in Memphis on March 02, 1932 to the late Robert and Ruby Prichard. She graduated from Treadwell HS in 1950 then worked with the Memphis Cotton Council. She married James W. Hodges on October 1, 1951. She was a devoted wife and mother to her four children, always involved in their activities growing up. She later worked as a legal secretary in the family law firm, then after her husbands retirement continued working in the legal department with FedEx until retirement.



Norma loved being with her family, affectionately known as Nana, traveling all over the world with her children and grandchildren, leaving them with memories they will forever cherish.



Norma was preceded in death by her husband Jim, Sr. and her son Jim, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Jan Benten (John), Jo Johnson (Russell), Nancy Mellon (Mike), her grandchildren Brittany Johnson, Emily Sharp (Ben), Eric Johnson, Bryan Mellon (Sarah), Elizabeth Mellon, Katie Knight (Corey), Shelby Hodges, Bailey Hodges, and James W. Hodges III. She also leaves 7 great grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Memphis Jewish Home for the care of her in her final few weeks.



In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the Macular Degeneration Association.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store