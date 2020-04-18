Services
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
R Bernard Funeral Services
2764 Lamar Ave
Memphis, TN 38114
View Map
Norman N. Miller Sr. Obituary
Norman N Miller Sr

Norman N Miller Sr, 81, transitioned on April 10th at Methodist Hospital. Norman was preceded in death by his father Cornelius Miller, mother Vandelia Miller, 9 siblings and 1 son. He is survived by his wife, Oscar Marie Miller, 4 children and 4 grandchildren.

He was a retiree from the Defense Logistics Agency and a Veteran of the United States Army.

Viewing will be held at R Bernard Funeral Home, 2764 Lamar Ave. on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 10a-12p. All parties attending the viewing must wear a mask and gloves. No attendance will be allowed without them.

Norman will be laid to rest at the Veteran's Cemetery, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
