Norman N Miller Sr
Norman N Miller Sr, 81, transitioned on April 10th at Methodist Hospital. Norman was preceded in death by his father Cornelius Miller, mother Vandelia Miller, 9 siblings and 1 son. He is survived by his wife, Oscar Marie Miller, 4 children and 4 grandchildren.
He was a retiree from the Defense Logistics Agency and a Veteran of the United States Army.
Viewing will be held at R Bernard Funeral Home, 2764 Lamar Ave. on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 10a-12p. All parties attending the viewing must wear a mask and gloves. No attendance will be allowed without them.
Norman will be laid to rest at the Veteran's Cemetery, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020