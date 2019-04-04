|
|
Odell Tidwell, Jr.
Memphis, TN
On Monday, April 1, 2019, Odell Tidwell Jr. passed away at the age of 68. Odell was born on March 2, 1951 in Memphis, TN to the late Odell Tidwell, Sr. and Earline Tidwell. Odell graduated from Melrose High School where he played football and was a member of the 12 Year Society. Odell also attended Shelby State Community College and Memphis State University. During the Vietnam crisis, Odell enlisted and served in the United States Airforce. Odell loved to entertain which led him to his most rewarding profession. He started with a record shop; next he opened First Place which led to Tidwell's Uptown in downtown Memphis and Tidwell's Private Suite in South Memphis. He later moved to Hickory Hill with Sneaky Pete's and his current business Memphis Nites which still serves the Memphis Community.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mary, his sons Shaun Tidwell (Alisha), Houston Chaffin (Andrea); five grandchildren, Keenan Tidwell, Sharnel Tidwell, Brandon Tidwell, Madison Tidwell, Damoni Tidwell, Houston Chaffin III and Jhordan Chaffin; one great grandchild, Jerry, three brothers, Sammy Tidwell (Barbara), Tyrone Tidwell (Francille), and Otis Tidwell (Beverly); one sister, Evelyn Tidwell Story (William Story); special friend and employee, Aaron J. Garcia; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He will always be remembered for his extraordinary sense of humor, wit, wisdom and compassion towards all people.
Visitation Friday, April 5, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Twelve Gates Temple, 1557 David Street. Visitation, Saturday, April 6, 2019, 10:00 to 10:55 a.m. and Homegoing Celebration at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Otis Tidwell, Sr. Officiating Minister, at World Overcomers Outreach Ministries 6655 Winchester Road, Memphis, TN, Interment Prospect CME Church, 6679 Raines Rd.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 4, 2019