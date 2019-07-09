|
|
Okielona Sue Tomlinson Vaden
- - Okielona Sue Tomlinson Vaden, 87, departed this life on July 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Crockett County, TN, on January 24, 1932, Sue was the firstborn child of John Hall Tomlinson and Mary Etta Williams Tomlinson. Looking after her three siblings on the family farm, Sue already exhibited the reliability, faithfulness and perseverance that became the hallmarks of her legacy.
When the family moved to Halls, TN so Sue could attend Halls High School, as a member of the Beta Club she excelled in her studies and was active in extracurricular activities, earning the senior superlative "as merry as the day is long." After attending courses at Memphis State College, she fell in love with and married John M. Vaden, also of Halls, TN and raised three children together in Memphis.
Sue gained some experience at Campbell Clinic which helped her launch a career as a medical transcriptionist, working for Dictation Inc. before going freelance. She was also active at Underwood United Methodist Church as a choir member, Sunday School teacher, and board member for several committees. When Underwood merged with Colonial Park UMC, she served her new home with the same dedication. Her faith was the core of her strength and informed her perseverance through difficult times. Sue was a seeker of wisdom and truth, deepening her knowledge and understanding through reading and fellowship.
Friends and family saw her as the rock they leaned on, the heart of the family. Sue welcomed everyone with love and acceptance, and they sought her out for wise counsel and comfort. She imparted strength, wisdom and love to all who walked through her door.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, brother Douglas Tomlinson and sister Linda Burrow. She is survived by sister Monnie Lou Puckett of Halls, TN, daughter Janet Jackson of Raleigh, NC, son Vic Vaden (Tina) of Rossville, TN, daughter Mary Walsh (Patrick) of Germantown, TN and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Colonial Park United Methodist Church in Memphis, TN on Tuesday July 9, 2019 from 11:00-1:00. Memorial service to follow from 1:00-2:00 with graveside service at Floyd's Chapel Old Field Cemetery at 4:00. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to Floyd's Chapel Cemetery or Colonial Park UMC.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 9, 2019