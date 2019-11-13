|
|
Olie M. Watson McKinney
Olie M. Watson McKinney, 71, passed away November 8, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4-6 PM at NJ Ford and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 16th, at 10:00 AM, Greater St. Thomas Baptist Church, 4655 Apple Cove, Memphis.
She leaves a devoted husband, Rev. Will Otis McKinney Sr; a daughter, Temeka McKinney; a stepson, Will Otis (Audrey) McKinney Jr; a stepdaughter, Deborah (Brian) Davis; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild. She is also survived by four sisters, one brother, two sisters in law, and three brothers in law.
Interment: 10:30 AM Monday, November 18th at New Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019