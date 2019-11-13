Services
Olie M. Watson McKinney

Olie M. Watson McKinney Obituary
Olie M. Watson McKinney

Olie M. Watson McKinney, 71, passed away November 8, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4-6 PM at NJ Ford and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 16th, at 10:00 AM, Greater St. Thomas Baptist Church, 4655 Apple Cove, Memphis.

She leaves a devoted husband, Rev. Will Otis McKinney Sr; a daughter, Temeka McKinney; a stepson, Will Otis (Audrey) McKinney Jr; a stepdaughter, Deborah (Brian) Davis; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild. She is also survived by four sisters, one brother, two sisters in law, and three brothers in law.

Interment: 10:30 AM Monday, November 18th at New Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
