|
|
Olive Vaughn
Marked Tree - Olive Rebecca Vaughn, 85, died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, February 8, 2020 following a struggle with lung cancer. She was born June 2, 1934 to Bennie and Lucille Jackson in Mississippi County, AR and was the second of four children including Juanna, Kenneth, and Tom. The Jackson family's beginnings during the Great Depression were exceedingly humble, and her mother told them while they might not have much, they do have a good name, and that's worth more than gold. She married her high-school sweetheart, Eugene, in 1951, and they celebrated more than 63 years of marriage until Eugene's passing in 2014. Through those years, nobody could've worked harder for their family than the two of them -Eugene with his Ford and Chevrolet dealerships and Olive with her beauty shop, where she loved helping women feel beautiful.
Olive and Eugene have three children, five grandchildren and one great grandchild. Mark (wife Robyne) is an engineering professor at Texas Tech University in Lubbock and is the father of three daughters - Anna Coventry-Arrendondo, Sarah Porter and Clara McKenney; Philip is a writer in Santa Barbara, CA and is the father of a daughter, Taylor Vaughn; and Holly Lancaster (husband Lannie) of Marion is the mother of a son, Jackson Lancaster. Olive and Eugene have one great-grandson, Anna's son, Grayson Coventry.
Olive lived to honor God and serve others, and she touched more lives than she could imagine. She loved her family, friends and church, First Baptist in Marked Tree, where she taught Sunday school, volunteered for numerous positions and was eager to participate in any and all Bible studies. A few years ago, she mentioned to Eugene that she had enrolled in another study, and Eugene asked, "Don't you know that book by now?"
While Olive was small in stature, she was mighty in spirit and ready with a scripture for any occasion. One of her many favorites was Isaiah 41:10: "Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness."
If you were fortunate enough to know her, you know how she was a woman who generously served up all the fruits of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Olive faithfully heeded to teachings of the Bible and to her mother's creed that a good name is worth more than gold.
In the end, Olive enjoyed a long, full life in her 85 years on this earth. The last text to one of her children simply said, "Blessed." Being blessed is how she always described her life -- amid the ups and the downs - and being blessed is how those who had the privilege of knowing her feel too.
Visitation is Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 12:30 - 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church in Marked Tree, Arkansas with funeral service at 2:00 PM officiated by Pastors Dale Noe and Dan Reeves. Internment will follow the service at Crittenden Memorial Park in Marion, Arkansas.
The family is grateful for the prayers and support of so many friends and loved ones, First Baptist Church in Marked Tree, Community Bible Study, the care given by Ada Theodoropolous, Marion Minor Medical, Caring Hearts Home Care, and the Reynolds Hospice House. Services by Roller-Citizens Funeral Home of West Memphis. Memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church in Marked Tree.
On-line guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020