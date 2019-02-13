|
|
Olivia "Libbee" Davis Clifford
Memphis, TN
It is with profound sadness that the family of Olivia "Libbee" Davis Clifford announces her sudden death on February 9, 2019. She will be remembered for the light she brought this world as a devoted wife, a loving mother, daughter and sister, and a friend to the many she touched.
Born March 5, 1950 to the late Fred and Jessica Davis, Libbee grew up in Knoxville, and graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in education. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi and an avid Volunteer sports fan throughout her life. Libbee also earned a Masters in Education from the University of Memphis and taught in the Memphis City Schools' CLUE program. While in Memphis, Libbee met and married the love of her life, Rick Clifford, her husband for 41 years.
She leaves behind her husband, Rick Clifford, two sons, Erick Clifford and Winfield Clifford (Amanda) as well as one daughter, Shelley Searcy (Spence), a sister Debra Davis and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Her family was the joy of her life.
Libbee served her community in many roles including President of Subsidium, a volunteer arm of The Oral School for the Deaf, President of Suburban Garden Club, Les Passees Board of Directors, and past President of Les Passees Fine Arts Club. Libbee considered the children of Memphis her ministry, and served as Executive Director for Les Passees Kids On The Block educational puppeteer program for the past 24 years.
Living life to the fullest, Libbee loved Jesus Christ, her family, friends, and flowers. Whether running from bridge, book club, tennis, pickle ball or bible study, Libbee was a tornado of activity, adding hobbies, projects, parties and friends to an ever-increasing set of events each day. She sought out fellowship and celebrated life in all that she did.
Despite her many activities, Libbee understood the value of time and relationships. She was deliberate in taking the time to think about, pray for and invest in others which allowed her a deep understanding of and heart for people of all walks of life. Her countless friendships are a testimony to her intentional use of her time and her gifts.
Libbee lived according to her faith. A member of Second Presbyterian Church for over 40 years, Libbee took many leadership roles within the Women of the Church. She loved the Lord and participated in several Bible studies throughout her many years of worship at Second.
A Celebration of Libbee's life will be held on Friday, February 15, at Second Presbyterian Church. The receiving of friends will be 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary Connector followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary.
Memorial donations in memory of Libbee may be made to Les Passees Kids on the Block (5489 Murray Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119), Second Presbyterian Church (4055 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111), Wings Cancer Foundation (1588 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104), or a .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 13, 2019