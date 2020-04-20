|
Ollie B. Setzer, 82, of Millington, TN passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Mrs. Setzer was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert Setzer; and her daughter, Anita Setzer Thornton. She is survived by her daughter, Debi Lavallee(Mike); son, Rob Setzer; grandchildren: Amy Autry(Kyle), Derik Thornton(Sabrina), Brandon Thornton(Stephnie), Crystal Byrd, and Kevin Lavallee; great-grandchildren: Niko, Austin, Niah, Jacob, Savannah, Connor, and Angel; brothers: Jerry Pugh, Johnny Pugh, Donald Pugh, Jimmy Pugh, and Ricky Pugh; sister, Ruby Cowles; and son-in-law, Rodney Thornton. Mrs. Setzer loved her family and will be missed dearly. In her free time she enjoyed listening to music, dancing, and most of all, shopping. Her family will hold a private graveside service Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020