Ollie Edmondson



Ollie Edmondson age 92 - Sept 11, 2020, retired from H B Fuller Co. Visitation Thursday, Oct 1, 2020, 6;30 to 8 pm Funeral Friday, Oct 2, 2020, 2 pm all at R S Lewis & Sons 2944 Walnut Grove Rd Husband of Helen Edmondson. Father of LaVora E Desvigre, (Lloyd ), Nita E Franklin, Gerri E Barber ( Charles ), Robin E Dunson ( Danny ), He also leaves Eight grandchildren, Two great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 235-8169









