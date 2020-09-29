1/1
Ollie Edmondson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ollie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ollie Edmondson

Ollie Edmondson age 92 - Sept 11, 2020, retired from H B Fuller Co. Visitation Thursday, Oct 1, 2020, 6;30 to 8 pm Funeral Friday, Oct 2, 2020, 2 pm all at R S Lewis & Sons 2944 Walnut Grove Rd Husband of Helen Edmondson. Father of LaVora E Desvigre, (Lloyd ), Nita E Franklin, Gerri E Barber ( Charles ), Robin E Dunson ( Danny ), He also leaves Eight grandchildren, Two great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 235-8169




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Walnut

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 30, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Earnesteen Davis
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved