Ollie S. Ivory
Cordova - Ollie Stewart Ivory passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the age of 79 years. Ollie was preceded in death by her devoted husband and love of her life, George E. Ivory, Sr. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, George Jr. (Laquita) and Andrea (Phil). Ollie's memory will be cherished by her three sisters, Margaret, Bobbie, Gina (Larry), and five grandchildren, Marissa, Romello, Alyssia, Isaiah and Caleb, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and dear friends.
Ollie was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
A Wake will be held on Friday, May 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 8701 Trinity Road, Cordova, Tennessee 38018. A Celebration of Ollie's life will follow on Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m., at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 8701 Trinity Road, Cordova, Tennessee 38018, with Pastor Calvin Whitlock officiating. Interment will follow in the family plot at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to M. J. Edwards Funeral Home, 4445 Stage Road, Memphis, Tennessee 38128.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 9, 2019