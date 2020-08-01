1/
Omar D. Cauby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Omar's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Omar D. Cauby

Omar D. Cauby went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 27, 2020. He was 92 and was predeceased by his wife of 56 years and his son, Omar D. Cauby, Jr. For many years he was a resident of Memphis, where he and his son maintained the Cauby Insurance Agency. He faithfully served his country in the U.S Army, stationed in Korea and Germany. Omar was active at Faith Anglican Church and other Christian ministries, including the Men's AMEN Bible study. He was involved in political campaigns, the John Birch Society and other civic affairs. He will be missed by his friends, many of whom will join him and the Lord Jesus in the coming days.

A Celebration of Eternal Life service will be held at the Faith Memorial Garden, 9555 Walnut Grove Rd., Cordova, TN 38018 at a later date. Please contact the Faith Anglican Church office at 901-901-755-4848 for further details.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved