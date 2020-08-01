Omar D. Cauby



Omar D. Cauby went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 27, 2020. He was 92 and was predeceased by his wife of 56 years and his son, Omar D. Cauby, Jr. For many years he was a resident of Memphis, where he and his son maintained the Cauby Insurance Agency. He faithfully served his country in the U.S Army, stationed in Korea and Germany. Omar was active at Faith Anglican Church and other Christian ministries, including the Men's AMEN Bible study. He was involved in political campaigns, the John Birch Society and other civic affairs. He will be missed by his friends, many of whom will join him and the Lord Jesus in the coming days.



A Celebration of Eternal Life service will be held at the Faith Memorial Garden, 9555 Walnut Grove Rd., Cordova, TN 38018 at a later date. Please contact the Faith Anglican Church office at 901-901-755-4848 for further details.









