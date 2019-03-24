|
|
Opal Iona Pair
Memphis, TN
Iona Pair went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born and raised in Berryville, AR. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl A. Pair. Iona is survived by a son, Sam Pair, wife Patti. She leaves 3 grandsons, David, wife JJ, Clinton, wife Candice, and Matthew, wife Maegan. Iona has 8 great grandchildren, Will, Sayde, Ben, Presley, Max, Jack, Paisley and Ellie.
Iona was a member of Faith Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a vibrant member of the church and started and named the women's circle: Helping Hands. She was also an exceptional grower of African Violets. She served seven years as President of the Memphis Violet Society. Iona was also a seamstress, painter and quilter.
Services for Iona will be Monday, March 25th. Visitation will start at 9:00 AM and the service at 10:00 AM at Forest Hill on Whitten Road. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens on Germantown Road immediately following the service.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 24, 2019