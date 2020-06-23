Opal Winfrey
Opal Winfrey

April 23, 1951-May 31, 2020

We thought of you with love today but that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence. We often speak your name. All we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is keepsake with which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping. we have you in our heart.

Your children, grandchildren, family and friends.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
