Ora B. Alexander



Memphis - Ora B. Alexander, 87, of Memphis TN passed away on June 25, 2020. She is survived by her children, Herman Alexander (Wanda), Jeffernise Alexander Jr. (Valedrie), Mischelle Alexander-Best (Gerald) and other amazing God-given children Pastor Alvin Bailey Sr. (Dellie), Pastor Russell Bailey Sr. (Vicki), Ulus Bailey III & Marsha Bailey, one brother Horace Paul Hobson Jr. (Janice), one sister Joella Maclin, and one special Aunt Sallie Taylor, one special niece that was like a daughter Mary Hymes (Jimmie) and a special great-niece Monica Cartwright, seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and one great-great child and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and church family and friends.



Funeral Services will be held at Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ on July 2, 2020 at 12 noon for the family only and we are complying with the local and CDC requirements as it relates to COV-19. We are encouraging everyone to come to the viewing from 10 am to 12 noon on July 2, 2020 which will also be at Pentecostal Temple. Please wear a mask.









