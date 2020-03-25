|
Mrs. Ora Lee Jones
Mrs. Ora Lee Jones, 82, died peacefully in her sleep at Baptist Memorial Hospital (East) Memphis, TN., March 16, 2020. Her loving and devoted husband, James Jones, Jr., and family were by her side.
Mrs. Jones was a member of Greater Prospect M.B. Church, 1184 College Street (Memphis), for over 50 years.
Her pastor was Rev. A.L. Dickerson. She was employed for several years by Loeb's Laundry and later worked private duty for Mrs. Harriet Skupin and family.
Mrs. Jones leaves to cherish her memory - her husband, Mr. James Jones, Jr., six children: Beverly Hardaway, Carla Bell (Stan), and Dedrick Jones of Memphis, TN. Pastor Brenda Stewart, Dr. Fedora Taylor (Barry), and Schalando Ray Jones (Meena Joshi) all of Houston, TX, two stepsons: Willie James and Charles Small both of Memphis, TN. 18 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren, and 5 Great-Great Grandchildren. Five sisters: Della Richardson of Memphis, TN., Edna Harris, Darlene Burnett (Walter), Diane Strong, Virginia Williams, all of Chicago, IL. Three brothers: Curtis Carroll (Anita), Arthur Carroll (Betty), and Jackson Carroll (Gladys) all of Memphis, TN. Nine sisters-in-law and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: S.B. Carroll and Rachel Carroll; two sisters: Dylester Kidd and Lottie Brown, along with three brothers: S.P. Carroll, Eugene Carroll, and Earnest Carroll. Mrs. Jones will lie-in-state Friday, March 27, from 12 noon - 5 pm at Harrison's Memorial Chapel, Inc. | 3320 Millbranch Rd. | Memphis, TN 38116. Interment will be Saturday, March 28, at 11 am at Memorial Park Southwoods | 5485 Hacks Cross Road | Memphis, TN 38125.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020