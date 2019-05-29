|
Orlan C. Robinson
Millington - Orlan C. Robinson, 84, passed away May 26, 2019. Mr. Robinson was a member of First Baptist Church and a Navy veteran. He is survived by his wife, Jean Robinson; daughter, Susan (Steve) Todd of Granbury, TX; sisters, Laura Ferguson, Marilyn Flippo, Carolyn Brown and Judy Thornton all of Sulligent, AL; brother, Billy Robinson of Sulligent, AL; three grandchildren, Staci Todd, James Todd and Amanda Todd; one great-granddaughter, Addisyn Brown. The family will receive friends Wednesday (May 29) from 5pm until 8pm with a service Thursday at 11am at the Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 29, 2019