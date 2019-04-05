|
Oscar Wayne Sansom
Oxford, MS
Oscar Wayne Sansom, 87, went to the Lord on April 4, 2019 at his home in Oxford, MS. The funeral service will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at North Oxford Baptist Church with Rev. Derek Starnes officiating. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery. The visitation will be held at the church prior to the service beginning at 1:00 P.M. Following the service, a reception will be held at the Chancellor's House Hotel in Oxford, MS. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Sansom was born on January 10, 1932 in Oxford to Hilman A. and Louise V. Sansom. He attended University High School. Wayne proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He spent his professional life with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service. Wayne was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed boating and hunting. He was a member of North Oxford Baptist Church and attended the same Sunday school class for decades. Most importantly he was an outstanding father and husband who lived his life in service of his family, friends and church.
Mr. Sansom is survived by his wife, Bobbie Starnes Sansom of Oxford, MS; son, Steven Wayne Sansom and his wife, Paula, of Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Whit Sansom and Alex Sansom; brother, Ross Sansom of Oxford, MS and sister, Amy Butler of Fort Worth, TX.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Sansom's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
In honor of Mr. Sansom's service to his country the flag of the U.S. Navy will be flown at Waller Funeral Home.
For further information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 5, 2019