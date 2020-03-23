|
Otha McAlister Camp
Otha McAlister Camp passed away at his home March 20, 2020. He was born January 7, 1927 in Friendship, Tennessee, the seventh of ten children of Luther Camp and Adell McAlister Camp. He was a World War II veteran having served 20 years in the United States Army and the United States Navy. He retired from the Federal Aviation Administration as an air traffic controller.
He is survived by Rita McDaniel Camp, his wife of 66 years, his children Ronnie Camp (Jackie) and Renita Cupples (David), grandsons Josh Cupples (Kim), Jason Camp (Tangee), Dylan Camp, Drew Cupples (Kristin). five great-grandchildren, and brothers Grady (Gene) Camp (Marjorie) and Joe Camp.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020