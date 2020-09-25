1/
Otis Clarence Tucker Jr.
1937 - 2020
Otis Clarence Tucker, Jr.

Memphis, TN - Otis Clarence "O. C." Tucker, Jr., age 83, passed away September 23, 2020. He was born February 5, 1937 just outside of Savannah, Tennessee. He graduated from Bartlett High School and retired from Pepperidge Farms after over 35 years. He loved the Lord and served as a deacon at Mullins Station Baptist Church and Gracepoint Baptist Church.

O.C. was preceded in death by his parents, Otis Clarence Tucker, Sr. and Sally B. Stricklin Tucker and four sisters, Evelyn Cheeks, Ruby White, Florene Phifer, and Marscella Porter. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Amelia Tucker. He also leaves behind his nephews, nieces, and their families.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 27 from 4-6 PM and funeral services will be held on Monday, September 28, all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue. Interment will follow in Memphis Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Missions Fund at Gracepoint Baptist Church, 8801 Walnut Grove Road.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
