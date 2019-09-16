|
|
Otis Faulk Griffin
- - Otis Faulk Griffin went home to be with the Lord Saturday, September 14, 2019, passing away peacefully at home with his beloved wife, Glenda holding his hand. Otis was born October 7, 1940 in Charleston, Tennessee and raised in Rosemark.
Otis is preceded in death by his father, Otis Mansfield Griffin and his mother, Edna Earle Griffin, his sister, Brenda Jo Griffin Peel, and his son, Michael Mansfield Griffin.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda, his son, Mark Griffin (Lindsay) of Nashville, his brother H. Barry Griffin of Atoka, his nephew David Britton Peel (Trish) of Arlington, his wonderful caregiver Missy Scherburg, and many friends.
An All-Tourney star at Bolton High School on the County Championship Basketball Team, he graduated in 1958.
Otis played basketball at Union University from 1958-62 and was inducted to the Union Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. Griffin earned numerous honors at Union including VSAC All-Conference in 1963 and VSAC Who's Who in 1961 and 1962, and VSAC All-Tournament in 1961 and 1962. When he finished at Union, Griffin had scored 1,605 points, which puts him No. 12 on the all-time scoring list for Union men's basketball. Upon graduating from Union, Griffin held four school records including points in a season (573), rebounds in a season (370), rebounds in a game (24) and free throws in a season (193). Currently he ranks in the Union record books top 15 in points in a season, No. 3 in rebounds in a season, No. 6 in rebounds per game and No. 2 in free throws made in a season.
Otis earned the Fred DeLay Memorial Award in 1962, given to the senior who is an outstanding athlete, a person of high academic standing, unquestionable loyalty and good character. He also earned the Dean F.E. Wright Award for GPA in his field. He was co-captain as a senior.
After his Union days, Griffin earned a master's degree from UT Martin and then taught and coached one year in Strong, Arkansas. He then joined the Goodyear company in Ohio before eventually being transferred to Union City, Tennessee. In 1963-64 he played for the Goodyear Wingfoot Basketball Team in the Mid-West Industrial League. On the Goodyear team, Griffin played along side 1964 USA Olympic Basketball players Larry Brown, Pete McCaffrey and Dick Daniels. He retired from Goodyear in Union City.
He relived his country upbringing in a long-running series of columns for the Millington Star and, eventually a collection of stories in his book Southern Raisin'.
He was generous with his time and treasure, hosting many events at his home. He was a member of Richmond Masonic Lodge, 32nd degree Scottish Rite, Shrine School Board, Rotary Club of Millington and a longtime member of First Baptist Church Covington.
The family requests any memorials be made to the Shriners at donate.lovetotherescue.org
His last word on Earth was: "Glory!"
His first word in the next world was also: "Glory!"
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 16, 2019