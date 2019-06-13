Otto F. Lyons, Jr.



Germantown - Otto F. Lyons, Jr., 96 of Germantown, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Nadine Lyons. Mr. Lyons is survived by his four children, Otto F. Lyons, III., Rogers Lyons, Melissa Hudspeth and her husband Tony, and Keith Lyons, three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a brother, Harry Lyons. Mr. Lyons proudly served in the US Army Air Corps, flying gliders to the front lines during World War II. He was very instrumental in the creation of the Silent Wings Museum in Lubbock, Texas. He served as Executive Chair of the National World War II Glider Pilots Association as well. Mr. Lyons not only was the Senior Member at St. George's Episcopal Church, but also a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and two-time Past Master of the Germantown Lodge. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, June 13 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at St. George's Episcopal Church, 2425 South Germantown Road in Germantown. The burial will immediately follow via an escorted cortege at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary