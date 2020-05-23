Otto J. "Buddy" Fletschinger, Jr.
Cordova - Otto J. "Buddy" Fletschinger, Jr., died Thursday morning, May 21, 2020. Born in New Orleans, LA; Buddy was one of six children of the late Otto & Lola Fletschinger. He was an U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam war and a retiree of the U.S. Postal Service after 40 years. Buddy is survived by his wife of 50 years Barbara Fletschinger; children Stacey (Matt) Day, Amy (Rob) Blake and Keith Fletschinger; grandchildren Logan & Austin Day, Mia Blake and Nancy Kate & Will Fletschinger; sisters Joan Hendricks and Linda Lusk; and brother Ron Fletschinger. Services for Buddy will be held at a later date with burial in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Cordova - Otto J. "Buddy" Fletschinger, Jr., died Thursday morning, May 21, 2020. Born in New Orleans, LA; Buddy was one of six children of the late Otto & Lola Fletschinger. He was an U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam war and a retiree of the U.S. Postal Service after 40 years. Buddy is survived by his wife of 50 years Barbara Fletschinger; children Stacey (Matt) Day, Amy (Rob) Blake and Keith Fletschinger; grandchildren Logan & Austin Day, Mia Blake and Nancy Kate & Will Fletschinger; sisters Joan Hendricks and Linda Lusk; and brother Ron Fletschinger. Services for Buddy will be held at a later date with burial in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 23 to May 25, 2020.