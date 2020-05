Otto J. "Buddy" Fletschinger, Jr.Cordova - Otto J. "Buddy" Fletschinger, Jr., died Thursday morning, May 21, 2020. Born in New Orleans, LA; Buddy was one of six children of the late Otto & Lola Fletschinger. He was an U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam war and a retiree of the U.S. Postal Service after 40 years. Buddy is survived by his wife of 50 years Barbara Fletschinger; children Stacey (Matt) Day, Amy (Rob) Blake and Keith Fletschinger; grandchildren Logan & Austin Day, Mia Blake and Nancy Kate & Will Fletschinger; sisters Joan Hendricks and Linda Lusk; and brother Ron Fletschinger. Services for Buddy will be held at a later date with burial in West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered through www.memphisfuneralhome.net