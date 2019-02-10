|
Otto Michael Camurati, III
Holly Springs, MS
Otto Michael Camurati III, 70, of Holly Springs, Mississippi, died Thursday, February 7, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Services will be held Tuesday, February 12, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Olive Branch. Visitation will be at noon followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. Burial is in Hillcrest Cemetery in Holly Springs, Mississippi.
A beloved husband and father, Mike was born March 1, 1948, to Otto Michael and Jean Camurati. A lifelong Memphian, he graduated from Holy Rosary School and Christian Brothers High School before attending Memphis State University. He worked for 40 years for the City of Memphis, eventually serving as the Administrator of the Public Works Department.
His hobbies were endless. He was a past president of UNICO, an Italian-American service organization, and was a Third Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an integral part of the Memphis Italian Festival, helping to organize and run the festival as well as participate in the bocce tournament.
He and his wife of nearly 33 years, Gerri, enjoyed traveling and vacationing from the Florida beaches to their recent Alaskan cruise. After his retirement, he spent much of his free time restoring his two Ford Model A's and winning awards for them at area car shows.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Gerri, and his two daughters, Amelia Camurati and Kelli (Barry) Turner.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Bishop Houck New Hope Village at St. Joseph's Church or the Marshall Academy Capital Campaign where Gerri teaches.
Holly Springs Funeral Home has charge.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 10, 2019