|
|
Ouida Quay Weathers Philips
Gallatin - Ouida Quay Weathers Phillips, age 88, of Gallatin, Tennessee, formerly of Memphis, Tennessee passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the NHC Place Sumner.
She was born in Hodges, Alabama, to the late, Wilfred Paul Weathers and Minnie Jane Gober.
For most of her life she worked for the Kellogg Company Production in maintenance.
She was a member of the Raleigh Primitive Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee. Ouida was a member of the Union for the Grain Workers Association, and was the first female maintenance worker for the Kellogg Company.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Ivan Adams Tribble, Jr., and Willie L. Phillips; brothers, James Weathers and Paul Weathers; sisters, Chestine Weathers Coke, Pauline Murphy, and Delyla Byram.
She is survived by daughter, Gloria Tribble Beucler and husband Jim of Vancouver, Washington; son, Randy Tribble, and wife Jamie, of Gallatin, Tennessee; grandchildren, James Beucler, of Portland, Oregon, Cyndi Suarez, and husband Joe, of Anderson, South Carolina, Cheryl Austin, and husband Phil of Portland, Oregon, Philip Tribble of Memphis, Tennessee, and Michael Tribble, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Daniel Austin, Charlotte Austin, Abilene Suarez, and Isla Suarez.
Memorial service for Ouida Quay Weathers Phillips will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Funeral Home, 202 East Main, Gallatin, Tennessee.
www.andersonfuneralhome.org
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 18, 2019