Oye Ajanaku, retired Memphis Defense Depot employee, died March 26, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was a Navy Veteran who served four years for his country on Aircraft Carrier The USS Shangrila. He graduated from Wendell Philips High School in Chicago, IL.
He returned to Memphis, TN after leaving the US Navy. He then enrolled in RJ Horn School of Drafting. He graduated with honors at the top of his class as an architectural draftsman.
He also was Director of Guest Services at the Radson Hotel in Memphis, TN, and Maintenance Foreman for Swift Truck Lines.
He was preceded in death by his parents Earl Reed Sr. and Tula B. Reed.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020