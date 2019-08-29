Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
2944 Walnut Grove Rd
Memphis, TN 38111
(901) 235-8169
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
First Baptist Church Broad Ave
2835 Broad Ave.
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church Broad Ave
2835 Broad Ave.
Palmer Mosby Obituary
Palmer Mosby

- - Palmer Mosby passed away in Methodist LeBonheur Hospital Germantown, during the early morning hours of August 25, 2019 at the age of 79. He will be greatly missed for his love and devotion to his family and friends, his church, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., and his community. He will also be missed for his gigantic heart and giving spirit. Moments of remembrance can be shared during his visitation on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. The celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12 p.m. both at First Baptist Church Broad Ave 2835 Broad Ave. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. R. S. Lewis and Sons 2944 Walnut Grove has charge.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 29, 2019
