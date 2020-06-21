Pamela Alexander
1954 - 2020
Pamela Alexander

Arlington - Pamela Alexander, 65, of Arlington, TN passed away at her home on June 20th, 2020.

She was born to the late Barbara and Charles Heckle, III in Memphis, TN on August 11th, 1954. She was the founder and owner of Mid-South Healthcare Management.

Pamela is survived by her husband of 46 years, Clay H. Alexander; her sons, Jason Alexander (Cassidy), Bill Alexander (Jessica); her daughter, Mallory Alexander; her grandchildren, Kennedy Alexander, Kane Hall, Camden Alexander, Jordan and Jayce Alexander, Noah Alexander, Karter Hall, Julian Alexander; her sisters, Debra Raymer (Gerald), Joyce Emery, and Dawn Johnson (Glyn).

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to Compassion International.

Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Thursday, June 25th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
