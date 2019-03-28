|
|
Pamela Bramlett Godsey
Cordova, TN
Pamela Bramlett Godsey, 63, passed from this life on March 18, 2019 after a long battle with lung cancer. In death she has been reunited with her Lord and Savior and those who have preceded her, namely her father, Burt Bramlett, her brother Steve Bramlett, and her son Justin Shepherd. She is survived by her mother, Betty Bramlett of Cordova, TN, her daughter Jill Shepherd-Vladimir (Alex) of Laurel, Md, five grandchildren, Piper, Abbey, Darby, and Kobe Shepherd of Denver Co, and Julian Vladimir of Laurel, MD as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 28, 2019