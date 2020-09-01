Pamela Gayle McCurdy
Olive Branch - Pamela Gayle McCurdy, age 59, died of complications of a several year battle with cancer on August 28th, 2020 Olive Branch, Mississippi.
Pam is survived by her husband, Charles McCurdy of Olive Branch, Mississippi; her children: Bradley McCurdy (Karleigh) of Olive Branch, MS; Paul Willoughby of Olive Branch, MS and Shawn Willoughby (Rene) of Hernando, MS; her grandchildren: Molly and Tate McCurdy, Bryceton and Mila Willoughby; her siblings: Beth Morgan (Gene), Patricia Davis, Joe Joyce, and Lisa Wills (Richard). She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father; Juanita and Herbert Joyce of Memphis, Tennessee.
Pam was born on December 26, 1960 in Memphis, Tennessee, to parents Herbert and Juanita Joyce. She graduated from Elliston Baptist Academy. In 2002, she moved to Olive Branch, Mississippi from Memphis, Tennessee with her family.
Pam was a wonderful, loving and devoted mother and wife. Pam's hobbies in life included going to the beach, being by the ocean and taking care of her grandchildren. Her family and friends will always remember her as a loving and caring person, who fought courageously to beat her Cancer. Her greatest love in life, was becoming a grandmother and being with her grandchildren, whom she adored.
A service is scheduled for Pam on September 3rd, 2020, at High Point Funeral Home 3788 Summer Ave. Memphis, TN 38122. Visitation will be at 1:30 pm, service at 2:30 pm, with a reception to follow in Hernando, Mississippi. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Pam's life. The funeral home does have a social distancing and mask requirements with an allotted room for only 45-50 people.
The family would like to thank Pam's dearest friend Megan Kelly for her kind heart. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Lung Association
.