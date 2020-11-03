Pamela H. VillarrealPamela H. Villarreal, age 69, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. She was born on October 24, 1951 in Memphis, TN. She was a graduate of Kingsbury High School (Memphis, TN), and received a Bachelors Degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN.Pam earned her Registered Nurse License and worked at Methodist Central Hospital in the Emergency Room, and later as the Nurse Manager in the GI Lab. She attended Grimes United Methodist Church as a child and later attended First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Millington, TN. She was a devout member of the Seeker's Sunday School Class. Pamela is remembered as a kind, supportive, intelligent woman with a strong faith in God. She volunteered at the FUMC Food Bank and delivered Meals on Wheels for MIFA. Pam loved nature and traveling, especially to destinations for scuba diving and sailing. Her interests included quilting, photography, organic gardening and gourmet cooking. Pam loved all animals, especially her dogs and cats. She was a loving wife and a devoted mother. She was loved by all who also held a deep appreciation for her down to earth, caring and compassionate demeanor. Pam is predeceased by her parents, Ira Ewing Halford and Juanita Graves Halford. She is survived by her husband, Joaquin Villarreal of Millington, and son, Nicholas Graves Villarreal of Memphis, TN, and numerous cousins, mostly residing in Gibson County and Shelby County, Tennessee. The family will have a visitation on Thursday, November 5 at 2:00 p.m. at Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel with the memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at the chapel. The family requests any memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Millington or Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN. The service will be streamed via the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel Facebook page.Munford Funeral HomeMillington Chapel(901) 873-0123