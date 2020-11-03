1/
Pamela H. Villarreal
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela H. Villarreal

Pamela H. Villarreal, age 69, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. She was born on October 24, 1951 in Memphis, TN. She was a graduate of Kingsbury High School (Memphis, TN), and received a Bachelors Degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN.

Pam earned her Registered Nurse License and worked at Methodist Central Hospital in the Emergency Room, and later as the Nurse Manager in the GI Lab. She attended Grimes United Methodist Church as a child and later attended First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Millington, TN. She was a devout member of the Seeker's Sunday School Class. Pamela is remembered as a kind, supportive, intelligent woman with a strong faith in God. She volunteered at the FUMC Food Bank and delivered Meals on Wheels for MIFA. Pam loved nature and traveling, especially to destinations for scuba diving and sailing. Her interests included quilting, photography, organic gardening and gourmet cooking. Pam loved all animals, especially her dogs and cats. She was a loving wife and a devoted mother. She was loved by all who also held a deep appreciation for her down to earth, caring and compassionate demeanor. Pam is predeceased by her parents, Ira Ewing Halford and Juanita Graves Halford. She is survived by her husband, Joaquin Villarreal of Millington, and son, Nicholas Graves Villarreal of Memphis, TN, and numerous cousins, mostly residing in Gibson County and Shelby County, Tennessee. The family will have a visitation on Thursday, November 5 at 2:00 p.m. at Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel with the memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. at the chapel. The family requests any memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church in Millington or Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN. The service will be streamed via the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel Facebook page.

Munford Funeral Home

Millington Chapel

(901) 873-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
5
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved