Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Pansy Bobbitt
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
3755 N Germantown Pkwy
Bartlett, TN
More Obituaries for Pansy Bobbitt
Pansy "Lynn" Bobbitt

Pansy "Lynn" Bobbitt Obituary
Ms. Pansy "Lynn" Bobbitt

Arlington, TN

Ms. Pansy "Lynn" Bobbitt was born June 22, 1946 to the late Barney Eaton Rutland and Myrtis Vera (Barnard) Brewer and departed this life on February 21, 2019.

She is survived by her daughter, Vera Ashley Bobbitt and a son, Destin Cooper Bobbitt; a granddaughter, Madelyn Ashley Bobbitt; one sister, Geraldine Foropoulos.

The family will receive friends from 5pm until 7pm, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019,all at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown PKY, Bartlett, TN 38133. A Celebration for Lynn's life will be held at 10am on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, 3755 N Germantown Pkwy, Bartlett, TN 38133.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 26, 2019
