Parthasarathy Vasudevan
Marion, AR - Parthasarathy Vasudevan M.D. ("Dr. Vasu") was born on April 15, 1939 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He passed away December 31, 2019 In Memphis TN at the age of 80. Dr. Vasudevan grew up in Srirangam, India and married Kanaka Rajgopal M.D. in 1970. They came to Boston, MA in 1973 where Dr. Vasudevan completed his residency in urology at New England Medical Center. The family moved to Helena, AR in 1978 and Dr. Vasu remained a proud citizen of the Delta for the remainder of his life. He practiced as an urologist for over 40 years and was an active member of several civic organizations including the Helena Rotary Club and the Phillips County Chamber of Commerce. He championed the development of the Delta Area Health Education Center (AHEC). In recognition of his efforts to improve the health of the Helena community the Dr. Vasudevan Wellness Center was established, where patients can receive low-cost health services and health education. For his community service he received multiple honors including the Paul Harris Fellowship, the Channel 4 Community Service Award, and the dedication by Phillips County of August 25, 2004 as "Dr. P. Vasudevan Day." In addition to his commitment to the Delta and his dedication to his family and patients, he will be remembered for his composed demeanor, his sly wit, his passion for politics, and his enthusiastic support of the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Dr. Vasudevan is survived by his wife, Kanaka; his two sons, Barry and Deepu; his brother, Viji; and sister, Kamala.
Services will be held on January 5, 2020 at 9AM at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN. The family requests that donations in his honor be made to the Helena Health Foundation (https://www.helenahealthfoundation.org/).
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020