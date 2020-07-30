Pat A. Watson



Horn Lake, MS - Pat A. Watson, 77, of Horn Lake, MS went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Mrs. Watson was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Lillian Holmes; and son-in-laws, Jessie Henson and Bret Stanford. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Daniel Watson; daughters: Renea' Joyner Henson(Jessie), Pam Joyner Poole(Ricky), and Diann Watson Stanford(Bret); grandchildren: Shane Causie(Joann), Brent Causie(Karen), Hollye Poole Griffith(Jeff), Jessica Poole, April Harris, and Corey Poole; and great-grandchildren: Jacob Causie, Adam Causie, Aleksa Griffith, Kylan Griffith, Ethan Causie, Gracie Causie, Karter Griffith, Carter Causie, Tyler Causie, and William Allen Lenz. Mrs. Watson was a member of Colonial Hills Baptist Church where she and her husband faithfully served the Lord. She loved her family and friends and was very dedicated to those she cared about. The family will receive friends for a period of visitation at Colonial Hills Baptist Church on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9-11 am with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Forest Hill South Cemetery.









