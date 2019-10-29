|
|
Pat C. Blasl
Pat C. Blasl passed away peacefully at her home on October 24, 2019. She finally escaped this mortal realm at the age of 90 to be with her loving husband Don Blasl who preceded her after 50 years of marriage and was waiting for her in heaven to go flying and walking the beaches.
Pat was born on July 31, 1929 in Roosevelt, LI, NY to Thomas and Ella Cheshire. She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, a sister and her precious dogs, Buffy & Emme. A native of Riverhead, LI, NY, she also lived in Ohio, Michigan, Connecticut, Tennessee, Arkansas and Florida, oh and then Tennessee again.
Her greatest passions in life were laughing till her belly hurt, driving around at Christmas looking at the lights and then criticizing them until tears filled her eyes, playing tennis, living near the water and walking the beaches, eating peanut M&M's (if not in her mouth, she carried them loosely in her pocket) shopping at Walmart (or just plain shopping), eating sweets, and of course her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Plain and simple, she was loved so much and will be greatly missed by her surviving children: sons Scott (Susan) Blasl and Chris (Robin) Blasl of Heber Springs Arkansas, daughters Kerry Blasl of Memphis and Tracy Blasl of Germantown, TN, grandchildren Sean (Leah) Blasl, Ashleigh (Wade) Roberson, Jordan (Austin) James and two great-grandchildren Seth and Elizabeth James.
A private family 'Celebration of Life' will be held, in lieu of a service, (she didn't like all the fuss nor does her children). She and her husband will be interred sometime in December and finally laid to rest in Cleburne County Cemetery, Heber Springs AR.
High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium is handling the last arrangements for Pat. If you would like, any memorials can be sent to Saint Jude Children's Hospital or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019