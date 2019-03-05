|
|
Patricia A King
Bartlett, TN
Patricia Adeline King, age 83, of Bartlett, Tennessee was born January 23, 1936 and went home to be with the Lord on Thursday February 21, 2019, following a lengthy illness.
"Miss Pat", as she was affectionately known, was a faithful member of Bartlett Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Pathfinders Class, Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher, and a aide at BBC Preschool.
She leaves behind her high school sweetheart and husband of 63 years, Philip King; Daughters, Kelly Schwartz (Scott), Patti Long (Kent); Son, Robbie King (Vicki); Brother, Bob McNeal (Ann); 8 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one Great Grandchild, Adeline Reid Hollister.
The family will gather to receive friends at 9 AM, Tuesday, March 5th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, with the funeral service following at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made to Shorministries.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 5, 2019