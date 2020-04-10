Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Interment
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Interment
Following Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Patricia A. Melton, 74, of Bartlett, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at her home after a long illness on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Most important to her was her love for Jesus, Pat was raised in the Church of Christ.

Pat was a 1963 graduate of Southside High School, Memphis, where she was a cheerleader. She was a longtime resident of Bartlett, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her loving son, Rodney R. Melton and her parents Robert W. Hylander and Anne Hylander.

Pat is survived by her adoring husband of 57 years, Douglas "Ray" Melton, her sister, Pam Hylander Wesche (Bubba), brother, Robert W. Hylander, III. (Brandy) and countless nieces, nephews and family that will miss her loving generous heart.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 14 at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The interment will immediately follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 14, 2020
