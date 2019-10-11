|
Patricia Ann Beard
Memphis - Patricia Ann Beard passed away October 10, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born in Dayton, OH to the late Thelma (Butterfield) and Orville Brown. She attended DePauw University in Greencastle, IN, before marrying her high-school sweetheart, Jim Beard, and moving to Memphis, TN in 1959. Pat possessed many talents and was known for her playful and open attitude on life. She loved to dance, play golf, was an accomplished seamstress, and believed in giving back, in particular MIFA, where she worked extensively. She was a founding member of Balmoral Presbyterian Church. Pat was a lifelong soprano singer in many choirs, notably The Reynolds Chorus in Reynolds Plantation, GA, where she and Jim lived for 18 years in retirement. Predeceased by her husband, Pat leaves behind two sons, Jim Beard (Marybeth) of Louisville, KY, and Chris Beard (Gwen) of Memphis, TN; three grandsons, Jimmy (Olivia), Tommy, and Jack, along with granddaughter, Alex. She also is survived by her brother William Brown (Wilda), and several nephews and nieces in Dayton, OH.
The family will be holding a reception in her honor at a later date. If so inclined, donations to may be made in Pat's memory.
