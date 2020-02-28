|
|
Patricia "Trish" Ann Kennedy
Memphis - Patricia "Trish" Ann Kennedy, 75, beloved wife and loving mother, passed away at her home February 27, 2020. She was an avid walker, loved to travel and growing flowers and plants.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years, David S. Kennedy; daughter. Christy (David) Tullis; son, Kelly Gookin and two sisters, Johnnie (Aaron) Sultanik of New York, New York and Alexandra (Ross) Arnold of Portland Oregon.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee 38119.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020