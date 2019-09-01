|
|
Patricia Ann "Pat" Sanderson
formerly Bartlett - Patricia Ann "Pat" Sanderson, age 75, formerly of Bartlett, TN peacefully passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, after a long illness.
She was born on 11/18/1943 to Oscar and Grace (Templeton) Ball. Before her illness, Pat was an active member of Calvary Chapel in Bartlett TN. She held a number of interesting positions throughout her lifetime but was most proud of her service as a Police Officer. Pat was a loving mother of four children. She had a special bond with cats and provided a loving home to many rescues and feral felines.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Grace (Templeton) Ball and her brothers Kent Ball and Denny Ball.
She is survived in life by her beloved children David Kowal, Robert (Anita) Kowal, Kristina Sanderson and Michael (Wendy) Sanderson; her grandchildren Kimberly (Manuel) Gonzalez, Joseph Sanderson, Katrina Sanderson, Stephanie (Charles) Ellis, Jamie (Matt) Seals, Stacy (Joseph) Henschel, Jenni Kowal, Lance Sanderson, Kelsey Sanderson, Ashley Sanderson and Oscar Sanderson; her great-grandchildren Genesis Gonzalez, Rinoa Gonzalez, Ninevah Gonzalez, Maxwell Seals, Isabell Seals, Eva Kowal, Eisley Kowal, Noah Sanderson and Ford Ellis; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins were a special part of her life.
A private service will be held at Mrs. Sanderson's family cemetery in Clinchport, VA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Pat's name to the House of Mews, 933 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 1, 2019