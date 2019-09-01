Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Sanderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann "Pat" Sanderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann "Pat" Sanderson Obituary
Patricia Ann "Pat" Sanderson

formerly Bartlett - Patricia Ann "Pat" Sanderson, age 75, formerly of Bartlett, TN peacefully passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, after a long illness.

She was born on 11/18/1943 to Oscar and Grace (Templeton) Ball. Before her illness, Pat was an active member of Calvary Chapel in Bartlett TN. She held a number of interesting positions throughout her lifetime but was most proud of her service as a Police Officer. Pat was a loving mother of four children. She had a special bond with cats and provided a loving home to many rescues and feral felines.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Grace (Templeton) Ball and her brothers Kent Ball and Denny Ball.

She is survived in life by her beloved children David Kowal, Robert (Anita) Kowal, Kristina Sanderson and Michael (Wendy) Sanderson; her grandchildren Kimberly (Manuel) Gonzalez, Joseph Sanderson, Katrina Sanderson, Stephanie (Charles) Ellis, Jamie (Matt) Seals, Stacy (Joseph) Henschel, Jenni Kowal, Lance Sanderson, Kelsey Sanderson, Ashley Sanderson and Oscar Sanderson; her great-grandchildren Genesis Gonzalez, Rinoa Gonzalez, Ninevah Gonzalez, Maxwell Seals, Isabell Seals, Eva Kowal, Eisley Kowal, Noah Sanderson and Ford Ellis; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins were a special part of her life.

A private service will be held at Mrs. Sanderson's family cemetery in Clinchport, VA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Pat's name to the House of Mews, 933 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.